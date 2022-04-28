PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr or $85.832 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.33 billion.PepsiCo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.630-$6.630 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.08.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

