Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Plans GBX 110 Dividend

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON PSN opened at GBX 2,099.89 ($26.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,068.90 ($26.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($41.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,237.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,513.27.
In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.94), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($205,565.15).
Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
