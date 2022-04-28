PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 43.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $738,000.

PTR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 2,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,631. PetroChina has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.341 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

