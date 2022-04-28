Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $55.56 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.55 or 0.99973575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00176951 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.