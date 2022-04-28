Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $793,324.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,022.42 or 1.00052809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00243945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00149307 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00309190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,228,131 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

