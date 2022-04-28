Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $924.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $689,314. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Photronics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

