PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $60,089.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

