Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Up 6.8% on Earnings Beat

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.55. 8,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,075,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.
The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.
PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
