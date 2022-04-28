Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (PLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $3.05 million and $31,574.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

