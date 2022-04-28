PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 937.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PGP stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,321 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

