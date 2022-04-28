PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.16 and last traded at $97.16. Approximately 88,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 114,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period.

