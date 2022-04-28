Pinkcoin Trading Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $440,364.26 and $29.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00244522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.00580315 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,914,279 coins and its circulating supply is 435,653,843 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.