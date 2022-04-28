Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $307.79 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00379864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00079375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00083907 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,825,283 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.