PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE:PJT opened at $67.94 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PJT Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

