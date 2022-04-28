PlatON (LAT) Price Tops $0.0454 on Exchanges

PlatON (LAT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $108.53 million and $3.79 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,390,251,903 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.