Polis Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $1,891.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006397 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00272545 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00269316 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

