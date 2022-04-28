Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $1.03 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00031774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00101628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,250,168 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.