Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $354.34 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00258971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

