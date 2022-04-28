Polytrade (TRADE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Polytrade has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polytrade

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

