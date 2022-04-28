Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.21

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 8213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.
A number of research firms have commented on PTLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
