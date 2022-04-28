Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.21

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 8213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PTLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

