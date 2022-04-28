Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Portland General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 1,345,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,149. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.