Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.40. Post also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.51. 12,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.