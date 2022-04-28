PowerPool Reaches Market Cap of $26.73 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,399,215 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

