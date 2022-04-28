PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.76.

PPG stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 176,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

