Premier Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $985.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.