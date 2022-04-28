Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Premier Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.