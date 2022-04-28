Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. 1,976,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.