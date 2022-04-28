Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 342,869 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Iteris worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 7.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 41.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

