Private Management Group Inc. Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,597. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

