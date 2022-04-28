Private Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Dorian LPG worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 9,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $609.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,700 shares of company stock worth $8,098,519. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

