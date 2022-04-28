Private Management Group Inc. Takes $385,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

