Private Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $268.75. 34,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.