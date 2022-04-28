Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.32. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 35,145 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.
About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
