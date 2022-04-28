Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $538,136. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

