Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 824.5% in April

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, a growth of 824.5% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Propanc Biopharma stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

