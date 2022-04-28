Propy Price Reaches $2.03 on Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00005057 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $151.33 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Propy has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Propy

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,440,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

