PROS (NYSE:PRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of PRO opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

