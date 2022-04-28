ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 7.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $44.79. 5,660,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 87,038,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

