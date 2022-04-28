Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in April

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

