PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of PHM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,643. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,079,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

