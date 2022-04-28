Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

NYSE CNI opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

