Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

