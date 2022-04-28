Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.48.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.11 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.7% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 78.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

