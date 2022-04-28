Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$ EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.92.

QGEN stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 16,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

