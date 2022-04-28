Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives $225.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.43. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

