QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $155.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

