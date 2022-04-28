Quantstamp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $49.94 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

