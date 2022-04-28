QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 466,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

