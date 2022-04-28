RAI Finance Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $33.61 million and $2.24 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.76 or 0.07331521 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.