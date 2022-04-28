Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $736,099.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $51.82 million and approximately $736,099.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,108,232 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

